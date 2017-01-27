closeDonate

January 27, 2017: Hour 2

January 27, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 27, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Domenico Montanaro joins us to discuss President Trump's meeting and press conference Friday with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Also, how does George Orwell's novel "1984" resonate with readers today? We take a closer look at the book's relevance with Petra Mayer of NPR Books. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

