closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Music From The Show

January 27, 2017
Share

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Beauty Pill, "Ciagrette Girl of the Future"
Temples, "Certainty"
Edamame, "Abacus"
Weval, "Square People"
Godl Panda, "Your Good Times Are Just Beginning"
Weval, "Just In Case"
Gold Panda, "An English House"
Olaf Stuut, "Thank You"
Eskmo, "Cloudlight"
Bosnian Rainbows, "Turtle Neck"
Ellen Burnmeister, "Mazurka"
White Rainbow, "Touchdown"
Ryan Helsig & Matt Saltz, "Breeze Blocks"
David Bowie, “1984”
Rival Consoles, "Jan"
Dr. Dre, "Still Dre"

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.