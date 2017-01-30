January 30, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 30, 2017 full broadcast, we continue to discuss reaction to Trump's executive action on immigration, and other news from the White House over the weekend. Also, Lithuania's foreign minister joins us to discuss how NATO member states — especially those in the Baltics — are feeling about the Trump administration in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russia. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.