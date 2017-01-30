Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Trans Am, "Is Trans Am Really Your Friend"

Stravroz, "Moser"

Olaf Stuut, "Thank You"

Lexer, "Forgive Me"

Mr. Twin Sister, "Medford"

Para For Cuva, "Wicked Games"

Fog Lake, "Virgo Indigo"

Jeff Parker, "Cliche"

Hana, "Tate"

Naughty By Nature, "Hip Hop Hooray"

Protect-U, "Dit Floss"

Stereolab, "Metronomic Underground"

Edamae, "Abacus"

Isotope 217, "Looking After Life On Mars"

Steve Moore, "Saturnalia"

Women, "China Steps"

Tortoise, "Autumn Sweater"

A Minor Forest, "Ed Is 50"

Arovane, "Instant God Out Of The Box"

Battle House, "White Wizard"