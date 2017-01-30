closeDonate

Shooters Kill 6, Wound More Than A Dozen At Quebec City Mosque

January 30, 2017Updated 01/30/2017 12:43 PM
A Canadian police officer talks to a woman after a shooting in a mosque at the Quebec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec City on Jan. 29, 2017. (Alice Chiche/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
A Canadian police officer talks to a woman after a shooting in a mosque at the Quebec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec City on Jan. 29, 2017. (Alice Chiche/AFP/Getty Images)

Shooters opened fire at an evening service at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday, killing at least 6 and wounding more than a dozen. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack a "terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," and said Muslim Canadians are "an important part of our national fabric."

Earlier on Monday, Quebec court clerk Isabelle Ferland identified Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed el Khadir as the suspects in the attack.

Quebec police now say just one of the individuals arrested in connection with Canadian mosque attack is considered a suspect, while the other man is considered a witness. Police didn't say which one remains the suspect.

Early reports say the dead range in age from 35 to 70, and include men from Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, as well as two other African countries.

Karen Macdonald (@macdonaldglobal), news director and station manager at Global Montreal, joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to update us on the latest details in the case.

With reporting from the Associated Press

