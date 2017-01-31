British Parliament Debates Brexit

Members of the House of Commons today opened two days of debate on Brexit, the vote by the British people last year to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants to trigger Article 50, which starts the leave process, by the end of March. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with the BBC's political correspondent Rob Watson (@robwatsonbbc) about the debate.

