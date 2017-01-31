Why A Corporate Merger Has One Nebraska Town Worried

Support the news
When a big company leaves a city, it can leave an economic scar. But what if that company employs nearly one-third of the town's workforce?
That’s the situation at the corporate home to the outdoor sports retailer Cabela's. Grant Gerlock (@ggerlock) from Here & Now contributor Harvest Public Media reports from Sydney, Nebraska, where residents are wondering what will be left of their hometown company after it merges with a competitor.
