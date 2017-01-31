closeDonate

Why A Corporate Merger Has One Nebraska Town Worried

January 31, 2017
By Grant Gerlock, Harvest Public Media
In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, statues of wildlife adorn the entrance to a Cabela's store in LaVista, Neb. (Nati Harnik/AP)closemore
When a big company leaves a city, it can leave an economic scar. But what if that company employs nearly one-third of the town's workforce?

That’s the situation at the corporate home to the outdoor sports retailer Cabela's. Grant Gerlock (@ggerlock) from Here & Now contributor Harvest Public Media reports from Sydney, Nebraska, where residents are wondering what will be left of their hometown company after it merges with a competitor.

