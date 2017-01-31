In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 31, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss the latest news from Washington with NPR's Ron Elving, including the status of President Trump's cabinet picks. Also, we take a closer look at who is on the short list to be Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, and hear more about one of the country's fastest-growing jobs — wind turbine technician. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.