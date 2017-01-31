Support the news
In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 31, 2017 full broadcast, we hear from one Alabama congressman who supports President Trump's travel ban. Also, we speak with Christine Todd Whitman, former New Jersey governor and EPA administrator, about major changes to come for environmental policy under the Trump administration. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.
