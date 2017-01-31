Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Whyte Horses, "Pop Or Not"

Brother Tiger, "Beyond The Infinate"

Temples, "Certainty"

Palm, "You Are What Eats You"

PJ Harvey, "Let England Shake"

J&L Defer, "Johnny, Dream"

Glenn Campell, "Wichita Lineman"

Inner Wave, "Wild"

Odesza, "All We Need"

Mux Mool, "Night Court"

Yawning Man, "Perpetual Oyster"

Elysia Crampton, "Red Eyes"

Three Trapped Tigers, "5"

Eelke Kleijn, "Celebrate Life"

Laura Veirs, "Ikaria"

Bexar Bexar, "N.R.O.T."

Cold Cave, "Tristan Corbiere"

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, "Stratus"

Burial, "Prayer"

Interpol, "Untitled"