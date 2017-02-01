closeDonate

February 1, 2017: Hour 142:09

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 1, 2017 full broadcast, Senate Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse joins us to weigh in on President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court. Also, what does Trump's travel ban mean for Somali refugees? We talk with a professor who focuses on Somalia and East Africa. And we take a listen to some new Chinese music in the latest installment of our DJ Sessions. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

