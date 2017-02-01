February 1, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 1, 2017 full broadcast, we review the first week and a half of the Trump administration, and take a closer look at immigration and the future of the Supreme Court. Also, the Rev. Rene Robert signed a "Declaration of Life" in 1995, saying if he were ever killed, he would not want his killer to get the death penalty. We hear from one of his friends, the Rev. Edward Rooney, who is fighting to make sure Robert's wishes are honored. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.