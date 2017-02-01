Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Mux Mool, "Heart Attacker"

Kid Loco, "A Grand Love Theme"

Emancipator, "Wolf Dawn"

Triatholon, "Wild"

Baths, "Miasma Sky"

Benedikt Frey, "Can't Joke With DXY"

Music From Today's DJ Session

Die Verboton, "E40"

Apollo Brown, "What You Need"

Com Truise, "Colorvision"

This American Analog Set, "Cool Kids Keep"

Public Memory, "Heir"

Fear Of Men, "Memory"

Jack Ladder, "Her Hands"

Teebs, "Wavxes"

The Paris Musette, "Mon Amour"

Matias Aguayo, "Walty"

Digitalism, "Go Time"

Boom Bip, "Girl Toy"

Hawkwind, "Motorhead"