How Employers Can Help Working Parents03:42

February 02, 2017
While some companies offer new parents perks like unlimited leave and "flying nannies" to accompany parents on business trips, many organizations can't afford to do so.

Harvard Business Review reports that the most important adjustments companies can make to accommodate working parents actually don't cost much and don't require flashy new programs.

Here & Now's Robin Young looks at the ideas with Curt Nickisch (@CurtNickisch) of Harvard Business Review.

