In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 2, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with two historians about how past U.S. immigration law relates to the current debate over President Trump's immigration order. Also, we look ahead to Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots with a profile of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and our sports analyst weighs in on how the two teams compare. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.