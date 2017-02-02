closeDonate

February 2, 2017: Hour 241:24

In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 2, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, the new hosts of ESPN's "SC6," about how they bring culture and politics into their show, and why sports matter even if you don't watch. Also, on this Groundhog Day we talk with NPR film critic Bob Mondello about why the 1993 movie of the same name continues to appeal to viewers, more than 20 years later. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

