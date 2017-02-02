Syria Talks Between Government And Rebel Groups Delayed

The U.N. talks between the Syrian government and the opposition have been delayed until later this month. The U.N. special envoy to Syria says he wants to give both sides more time to get ready for the talks. The civil war in Syria has dragged on for nearly six years with hundreds of thousands of people dead.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with BBC Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen (@bowenbbc), who was in the city of Aleppo last month.

