In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 3, 2017 full broadcast, we take a closer look at White House strategist Steve Bannon, and how he rose to his current role in the Trump administration. Also, we hear a profile of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, as the NFL star prepares to battle for his fifth Super Bowl title on Sunday. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.