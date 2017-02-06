February 6, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 6, 2017 full broadcast, we recap the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win for the ages with sports analyst Mike Pesca. Also, we talk with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson about his book "Hit Makers," and explore what makes something popular — from a political slogan to a consumer product. And we hear from legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, who says he thinks parts of Trump's travel ban will be upheld. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.