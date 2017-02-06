Super Bowl 51: Patriots Defeat Falcons In Win For The Ages

That's the way just about everyone is describing the New England Patriots' 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday night. The Patriots rallied from a 25-point third-quarter deficit to tie the game before the end of regulation, and won it on the first possession of overtime.

The incredible game made history on a number of fronts. Here & Now's Robin Young discusses with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.