Super Bowl 51: Patriots Defeat Falcons In Win For The Ages

February 06, 2017
New England Patriots' Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl LI in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)closemore
New England Patriots' Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl LI in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

That's the way just about everyone is describing the New England Patriots' 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday night. The Patriots rallied from a 25-point third-quarter deficit to tie the game before the end of regulation, and won it on the first possession of overtime.

The incredible game made history on a number of fronts. Here & Now's Robin Young discusses with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

