Trump Defends Putin Again As Politics Take Over Weekend Prime Time

From "Saturday Night Live" to the Super Bowl, politics was everywhere this weekend.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about President Trump’s pregame Super Bowl interview with Bill O’Reilly, including Trump’s controversial comment regarding "killers" in the United States, who he said were similar to Vladimir Putin.

Also, Melissa McCarthy’s viral "Saturday Night Live" moment as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and how the legal battle over the president’s travel ban is playing out politically.