Riding Out Tsunamis, Hurricanes In Your Own Personal Pod

February 06, 2017
By Tom Banse, Northwest News Network
Jeanne Johnson of Ocean Park, Washington, is the first U.S. buyer of a tsunami pod sold by Mukilteo, Washington-based Survival Capsule LLC. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
Jeanne Johnson of Ocean Park, Washington, is the first U.S. buyer of a tsunami pod sold by Mukilteo, Washington-based Survival Capsule LLC. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)

A new tsunami survival option has come to the Pacific Northwest coast. And it could eventually double as a hurricane survival option for residents in other parts of the U.S. It involves climbing into a spherical aluminum pod for what is sure to be the ride of your life.

Tom Banse (@TomBanse) of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports from Ocean Park, Washington, where he spoke with the first U.S. buyer of the technology.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

