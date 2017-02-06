Riding Out Tsunamis, Hurricanes In Your Own Personal Pod

Support the news
A new tsunami survival option has come to the Pacific Northwest coast. And it could eventually double as a hurricane survival option for residents in other parts of the U.S. It involves climbing into a spherical aluminum pod for what is sure to be the ride of your life.
Tom Banse (@TomBanse) of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports from Ocean Park, Washington, where he spoke with the first U.S. buyer of the technology.
This story aired on February 6, 2017.
