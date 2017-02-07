February 7, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 7, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Pfizer CEO Ian Read about how one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies is adjusting to the new administration. Also, our resident chef tells us how citrus fruits can perk up a menu this time of year. And one glaciologist explains why a 100-mile crack slicing through Antarctic ice shelf has scientists worried. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.