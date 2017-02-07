February 7, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 7, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss the motivation behind Trump's recent comments discrediting the media and federal judges. Also, we hear from financial writer Beth Kobliner about her new book, "Make Your Kid a Money Genius (Even If You're Not)." And, we look at how President Trump's travel ban has affected Americans' perception of Iran. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.