Iran: 'Axis Of Evil' Or Cultural Gem?

President Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries affected more Iranians than any other nationality.

The ban has shed light on some of Iran's luminaries. Asghar Farhadi, the director nominated for an Academy Award, was unsure if he could make it to the Oscars when the ban was signed. Then he said he wouldn't show up at all.

But Iran still has a low reputation among many Americans. Here & Now's Robin Young hears from Iranian author Kamin Mohammadi (@kaminmohammadi) about the conflict.