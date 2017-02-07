closeDonate

Iran: 'Axis Of Evil' Or Cultural Gem?

February 07, 2017
Iranian citizen Ali Vayeghan arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 2, 2017. Vayeghan was detained and sent back to Iran after arriving in the United States on the day that President Donald Trump's travel ban was implemented. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)closemore
President Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries affected more Iranians than any other nationality.

The ban has shed light on some of Iran's luminaries. Asghar Farhadi, the director nominated for an Academy Award, was unsure if he could make it to the Oscars when the ban was signed. Then he said he wouldn't show up at all.

But Iran still has a low reputation among many Americans. Here & Now's Robin Young hears from Iranian author Kamin Mohammadi (@kaminmohammadi) about the conflict.

This story aired on February 7, 2017.

