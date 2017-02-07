Can A Judge Order You To Celibacy?

An Idaho judge sentenced a 19-year-old man to celibacy after he pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl. Instead of sentencing the man to the five-to- 15-year prison sentence that usually goes along with the crime, the judge sentenced him to a life of celibacy unless he gets married.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Alex Riggins (@Alex_Riggins), crime and courts reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho, about the unique case.