From Oranges To Lemons, 3 Ways Citrus Can Brighten A Winter Menu

Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst says citrus fruits are a great way to perk up a winter menu. She goes through several seasonal varieties with Here & Now's Robin Young, and shares three recipes that use them.
When shopping for citrus, look for fruit that is firm, shiny, and avoid soft and spongy citrus. Always look for fruit that feels heavy in your hand. Most citrus will keep at room temperature or refrigerate for about 10 days.
This colorful, sweet salad has a bit of an identity crisis: it can’t decide if it’s a sweet, savory salad or a savory, sweet salad. It takes 5 minutes to put together and will wow any meal, or can be served as a first course or light lunch with warm bread.
The vinaigrette can be made several days ahead of time, but the salad should be put together at the last minute.
Salad Ingredients
Vinaigrette Ingredients
Instructions
Fancy name, but this dish couldn’t be easier. It takes about 30 minutes from start to finish and is ideal for a weeknight dinner.
Ingredients
Instructions
You’ve seen them in fancy shops — beautiful strips of citrus peel coated in sugar, sold for exorbitant prices. But why not make your own? I never realized just how easy it is to make candied citrus peel until I tried. It takes about an hour or so, because the peel needs to boil in water three separate times and is then cooked in a simple sugar-orange syrup.
Use a variety of citrus for a really dramatic effect: grapefruit, tangerines, oranges, blood oranges and more. You can eat the candied peel as is served with tea or coffee, or dip half of it in melted dark chocolate, use it to decorate a cake or sprinkle it into yogurt or ice cream.
This would make a great Valentine's Day gift. The candied peel will last, in an airtight bag or tin, for at least a week. If you have a lot of citrus you can easily double or triple the recipe.
Ingredients
Instructions
This story aired on February 7, 2017.
Kathy Gunst Here & Now Resident Chef
Resident chef Kathy Gunst is a 2015 James Beard Award-winning journalist and the author of 15 cookbooks.
