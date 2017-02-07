Next Phase Of Mosul Offensive May Be More Difficult Than First

Launched last October, the Iraqi-led effort to retake the city of Mosul continues. Supported by Kurdish peshmerga troops and the U.S. military, the Iraqis have clawed back much of the eastern part of the city from the Islamic State. Now they're ready to move on the west.

Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio), Middle East correspondent for BuzzFeed News, has been there recently, and he tells Here & Now's Robin Young that clearing that part of the city may be tougher than it was to clear ISIS from the east.