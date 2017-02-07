closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Next Phase Of Mosul Offensive May Be More Difficult Than First

February 07, 2017
Share
Iraqi soldiers pose next to a cross on Jan. 22, 2017 at St. George's Monastery (Mar Gurguis), a historical Chaldean Catholic church on the northern outskirt of Mosul, which was destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group in 2015. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Iraqi soldiers pose next to a cross on Jan. 22, 2017 at St. George's Monastery (Mar Gurguis), a historical Chaldean Catholic church on the northern outskirt of Mosul, which was destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group in 2015. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)

Launched last October, the Iraqi-led effort to retake the city of Mosul continues. Supported by Kurdish peshmerga troops and the U.S. military, the Iraqis have clawed back much of the eastern part of the city from the Islamic State. Now they're ready to move on the west.

Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio), Middle East correspondent for BuzzFeed News, has been there recently, and he tells Here & Now's Robin Young that clearing that part of the city may be tougher than it was to clear ISIS from the east.

This story aired on February 7, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.