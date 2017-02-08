closeDonate

Argentina Weighs Travel Ban Of Its Own

February 08, 2017
While President Trump's travel ban makes news in the United States, the president of Argentina has issued a controversial decree curbing immigration to his country.

The decree in Argentina is not as broad as Trump's, but it's controversial in a country known to welcome immigrants. Here & Now's Robin Young gets reaction from BBC correspondent Daniel Mundo (@pardodaniel), who is in Buenos Aires.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

This story aired on February 8, 2017.

