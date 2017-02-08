Argentina Weighs Travel Ban Of Its Own

While President Trump's travel ban makes news in the United States, the president of Argentina has issued a controversial decree curbing immigration to his country.

The decree in Argentina is not as broad as Trump's, but it's controversial in a country known to welcome immigrants. Here & Now's Robin Young gets reaction from BBC correspondent Daniel Mundo (@pardodaniel), who is in Buenos Aires.

