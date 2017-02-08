February 8, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 8, 2017 full broadcast, we hear from Democratic strategist Guy Cecil, chairman of the super PAC Priorities USA, about the party's plans to turn resistance to President Trump into votes in 2018 and beyond. Also, tech investor Tim Ferriss explains why it might be time for users to start taking social media "fasts." And we hear more about why Argentina's government is considering a travel ban of its own. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.