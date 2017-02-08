In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 8, 2017 full broadcast, we look at the recent debate on the constitutional separation of powers in the wake of President Trump's spat with federal courts. Also, we'll discuss the 241-year history of the Bolshoi Ballet with Princeton University music historian Simon Morrison. And we talk with Bloomberg's Olivia Zaleski about a new report on the changing economics of the gig economy, and how some Uber drivers are going so far as to sleep in their cars to find more business. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.