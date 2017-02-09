World's Largest Refugee Camp To Remain Open

A Kenyan court ruled Thursday that the Dadaab camp, home to around 260,000 Somali refugees, must stay open. The decision eases the fears of those refugees who feared they would have to return to their war-torn country.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears the latest from the BBC’s Mohammud Ali (@mohammudali), who is in Nairobi, Kenya.

