World's Largest Refugee Camp To Remain Open

February 09, 2017
A Kenyan court ruled Thursday that the Dadaab camp, home to around 260,000 Somali refugees, must stay open. The decision eases the fears of those refugees who feared they would have to return to their war-torn country.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears the latest from the BBC’s Mohammud Ali (@mohammudali), who is in Nairobi, Kenya.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

