European Union Anniversary Tinged With Uncertainty

February 09, 2017
A man holds an European Union flag during a protest by opposition parties against Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, in October 2016. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)closemore
A man holds an European Union flag during a protest by opposition parties against Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, in October 2016. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

This week marks 25 years since the signing of the Maastricht Treaty, which paved the way for the European Union. The anniversary is being marked by some celebrations, but also uncertainty about the future, with the U.K. expected to soon begin the process to leave the organization.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sophie Vanhoonacker, professor at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, about what the future holds for the EU.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

