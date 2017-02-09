European Union Anniversary Tinged With Uncertainty

Support the news
This week marks 25 years since the signing of the Maastricht Treaty, which paved the way for the European Union. The anniversary is being marked by some celebrations, but also uncertainty about the future, with the U.K. expected to soon begin the process to leave the organization.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sophie Vanhoonacker, professor at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, about what the future holds for the EU.
This story aired on February 9, 2017.
