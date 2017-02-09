February 9, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 9, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with one of the architects of the Affordable Care Act about efforts to repeal the law, and its future. Also, KCRW DJ Raul Campos joins us for another installment of the Here & Now DJ Sessions. And one European affairs expert discusses what's next for the European Union, and how it's changed in the 25 years since the signing of the Maastricht Treaty. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.