In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 9, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Alisa Opar, author of the article "The curious connection between autism and cancer," about her findings. Also, playwright and actor Tarell Alvin McCraney joins us to talk about his play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue," which became the basis for the Oscar-nominated film "Moonlight.” And with Valentine's Day right around the corner, we hear more about the flower industry — including where most flowers come from and how sustainable the industry is. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.