One Syrian Family's Complicated Journey To The U.S.

Even before President Trump's executive order halted immigration from Syria, getting into the United States was a complex process. For one woman who resettled in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the process of bringing her family to the U.S. has taken two years — and isn't done yet.

Her story shows how uncertain the journey can be, even for those who've already made it to the U.S., as Emily Siner (@SinerSays) from Here & Now contributor WPLN in Nashville reports.