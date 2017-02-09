closeDonate

One Syrian Family's Complicated Journey To The U.S.

February 09, 2017
By Emily Siner, WPLN
Even before President Trump's executive order halted immigration from Syria, getting into the United States was a complex process. For one woman who resettled in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the process of bringing her family to the U.S. has taken two years — and isn't done yet.

Her story shows how uncertain the journey can be, even for those who've already made it to the U.S., as Emily Siner (@SinerSays) from Here & Now contributor WPLN in Nashville reports.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

