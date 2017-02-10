In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 10, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with former conservative radio talk show host Charlie Sykes about President Trump and media coverage of the 2016 presidential race. Also, a law professor and former clerk on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals talks with us about the court, which has attracted a lot of criticism over the years. And if you've got a clear sky Friday night, it will be worth a look up — Kelly Beatty of Sky & Telescope magazine tells us why. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.