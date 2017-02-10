February 10, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 10, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Domenico Montanaro joins us to recap President Trump's joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Also, we revisit our October 2015 conversation with Jenny Lawson, better known as The Bloggess, about her book "Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things." And NPR TV critic Eric Deggans tells us why he thinks new television crime dramas like Fox's "APB" fall short when it comes to race. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.