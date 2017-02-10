Turkey To Vote On Constitutional Reforms

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday approved holding a national referendum on constitutional reforms that would give the position he holds additional powers.

Supporters say the reforms would streamline the government, but critics say President Erdogan already has too much power. They cite his crackdown on dissent after last year's failed coup.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with BBC correspondent Mark Lowen (@marklowen), who is in Istanbul.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.