In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 13, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with a Wilson Center scholar about the U.S. strategy going forward in Afghanistan, after more than 15 years of fighting. Also, we take a closer look at NAFTA's economic impact in Canada, and how President Trump's promise to renegotiate the deal could affect major industries on both sides of the border. And we discuss White House adviser Stephen Miller's rise to prominence with New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.