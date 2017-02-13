closeDonate

Remembering Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

February 13, 2017
By Alex Ashlock
Lt. Gen. Hal Moore (left) and actor Mel Gibson (right) arrive at the premiere of the movie "We Were Soldiers" Feb. 25, 2002 in Westwood, Calif. (J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images)closemore
Funeral services will be held Friday for retired Lt. Gen. Harold "Hal" Moore. Best known for his leadership during the first major battle between U.S. forces and the North Vietnamese in the Vietnam War, the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965, Moore died Friday. He was 94.

Reporter Joe Galloway was in Vietnam with Moore and covered the battle. They later co-wrote a book about it called "We Were Soldiers Once... And Young." Here & Now's Alex Ashlock remembers Moore's life and military career.

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

Alex Ashlock Producer/Director, Here & Now
Before joining Here & Now in fall 2005, Alex Ashlock served nearly eight years as senior producer of WBUR's Morning Edition.

