In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 14, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss reaction to national security adviser Michael Flynn's resignation Monday night. Also, journalist and author Stephen Kinzer joins us to discuss his new book "The True Flag," and how the century-old debate over "American empire" still resonates. And we revisit our conversation with director Robert Zemeckis about his latest film, World War II romance-drama "Allied," from November 2016.