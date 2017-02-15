February 15, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 15, 2017 full broadcast, we analyze what was discussed during President Trump's joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Also, we talk with one author and professor about propaganda in the age of fake news. And we hear from a doctor in Louisville, Kentucky, about the city receiving more than 50 overdose emergency calls in a 32-hour span last week. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.