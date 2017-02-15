February 15, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 15, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with author Christina Baker Kline about her new novel "A Piece of the World," inspired by the woman in the iconic 1940s painting "Christina's World." Also, what is Russia doing in Afghanistan? We discuss Russia's activity in the region with the vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. And we hear how, for some refugee kids in California, soccer offers a path to college. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.