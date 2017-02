India has launched 104 satellites into space in a single mission, breaking the mark of 39 set by Russia three years ago. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with the BBC's Sanjoy Majumder (@bbcsanjoym) about the mission, and how the growing Indian space program compares to others in the region.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.