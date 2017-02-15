Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Wu Tang, "Preservation"

Donavan, "Mellow Yellow"

Isotope 217, "Looking After Life On Mars"

The Tins, "The Green Room"

90 Day Men, "To Dead Or Two Late"

Crystal Castles, "Celestica"

Slint, "Nosferatu Man"

Julianna Barwick, "Call"

Kevin Micka, "Under The Water"

From Monument To Masses, "Deefening"

Fog Lake, "Virgo Indigo"

Aaron Copeland, “Appalachian Spring Suite: Very slowly” performed by Aaron Copland & London Symphony Orchestra

A Minor Forest, "So Jesus Was At The Last Supper"

Mono/Poly, "Dreamscape"

Helvetia, "The Acrobats"

Fugazi, "The Argument"

Radiohead, "Myxamatosi"

Teen Daze, "Orange"

Aesop Rock, "Zero Dark Thirty"