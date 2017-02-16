February 16, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 16, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Jason Kander, who after waging an unsuccessful challenge against a GOP incumbent in Missouri last year has started a voting rights group called Let America Vote. Also, one political economist joins us to take a closer look at right-to-work laws. And we hear how China's recent ban on carfentanil could have a big impact on the opioid crisis in the U.S. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.