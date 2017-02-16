February 16, 2017: Hour 1

Support the news
In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 16, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Jason Kander, who after waging an unsuccessful challenge against a GOP incumbent in Missouri last year has started a voting rights group called Let America Vote. Also, one political economist joins us to take a closer look at right-to-work laws. And we hear how China's recent ban on carfentanil could have a big impact on the opioid crisis in the U.S. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.
This program aired on February 16, 2017.
