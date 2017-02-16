Support the news
In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 16, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with a law professor about whether or not you have to comply if a border agent asks you to unlock your phone. Also, we revisit our conversation with hip-hop artist Frank Waln, and his efforts to be a role model for young Native Americans. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.
This program aired on February 16, 2017.
