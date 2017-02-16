In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 16, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with a law professor about whether or not you have to comply if a border agent asks you to unlock your phone. Also, we revisit our conversation with hip-hop artist Frank Waln, and his efforts to be a role model for young Native Americans. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.