Critics Say Kansas Crosscheck System Inappropriately Targets Some Voters

Voter fraud was one of the most talked about topics of the 2016 presidential election, and continues to reverberate today. Kris Kobach is one reason why.

The Kansas secretary of state advised President Trump on voting fraud, which he says is widespread. Kobach likes to point to his success: six voter fraud convictions in the state. But Kobach’s critics say he is unfairly going after well-meaning people who made an honest mistake, as Peggy Lowe (@peggyllowe) from Here & Now contributor KCUR reports.