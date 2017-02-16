closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Critics Say Kansas Crosscheck System Inappropriately Targets Some Voters

February 16, 2017
By Peggy Lowe, KCUR
Share

Voter fraud was one of the most talked about topics of the 2016 presidential election, and continues to reverberate today. Kris Kobach is one reason why.

The Kansas secretary of state advised President Trump on voting fraud, which he says is widespread. Kobach likes to point to his success: six voter fraud convictions in the state. But Kobach’s critics say he is unfairly going after well-meaning people who made an honest mistake, as Peggy Lowe (@peggyllowe) from Here & Now contributor KCUR reports.

This story aired on February 16, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.