Airlines Move Beyond Seat-Back TVs

February 17, 2017
If you want to watch a movie on a flight, you may soon have to rely on your own device.

Many airlines are planning to phase out those small TVs on the back of seats, and instead stream programming directly to customers' devices. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the move with Jason Bellini (@jasonbellini) of the Wall Street Journal, and also how one airline is bringing back free meals on some flights.

This story aired on February 17, 2017.

